 China approves first games since mid-2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

China approves first games since mid-2021

12 APR 2022

Authorities in China approved the first batch of games for the domestic market since a broad crackdown halted the review of new titles in August 2021, but products from the nation’s two biggest developers did not make the cut, Yicai Global reported.

Tencent and NetEase Games titles were excluded from the 45 games approved by China’s National Press and Publication Administration in its first clearance since endorsing 87 titles in mid-2021.

The ban on approving new titles had a clear effect on Tencent’s revenue growth during Q4 2021, which it reported was its slowest since it was listed in 2004 due to the government restrictions on gaming.

On an earnings call last month, Tencent highlighted its efforts to limit children’s use of games

A source told Yicai Global the government ban on approvals was not suddenly removed but “gradually eased each month until it was temporarily lifted”.

An industry insider welcomed the move, telling the local news portal the industry has opened again, which will allow it “to develop in a more favourable direction”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China mulls ring-fencing Tencent payment unit

Tencent apps face fresh scrutiny

Entertainment, social apps set for 2022 boost
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association