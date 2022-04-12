China approves first games since mid-2021

Authorities in China approved the first batch of games for the domestic market since a broad crackdown halted the review of new titles in August 2021, but products from the nation’s two biggest developers did not make the cut, Yicai Global reported.

Tencent and NetEase Games titles were excluded from the 45 games approved by China’s National Press and Publication Administration in its first clearance since endorsing 87 titles in mid-2021.

The ban on approving new titles had a clear effect on Tencent’s revenue growth during Q4 2021, which it reported was its slowest since it was listed in 2004 due to the government restrictions on gaming.

On an earnings call last month, Tencent highlighted its efforts to limit children’s use of games

A source told Yicai Global the government ban on approvals was not suddenly removed but “gradually eased each month until it was temporarily lifted”.

An industry insider welcomed the move, telling the local news portal the industry has opened again, which will allow it “to develop in a more favourable direction”.