 China continues march against app data collection - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

China continues march against app data collection

11 JUN 2021

Chinese app stores reportedly took down several offerings deemed to have violated newly implemented domestic rules targeting data protection, following a clampdown on excessive information gathering.

Reuters reported Chinese input keyboard apps Sogou and iflytek today (11 June) were made unavailable on the App Store and Android-based marketplaces operating in the country.

In a statement to the media outlet, iflytek admitted it was removed for violating policies regulating the collection of personal data, adding it corrected its practices and was awaiting approval by authorities to be reinstated.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) introduced new rules in May, defining the type of data deemed necessary for an app to function and, as a result, requiring companies to give access to their services even when users opt out of sharing non-essential personal details.

As a consequence, it issued warnings to a total of more than 100 apps it found were gathering excessive amounts of user data.

CAC’s move is part of broader action by the nation to scrutinise tech players over privacy and market dominance concerns.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

