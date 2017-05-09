English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Chatbots could save health, banking sectors billions

09 MAY 2017

Chatbots will help service industries, particularly the healthcare and banking sectors, save over $8 billion per annum by 2022, up from $20 million in 2017, according to Juniper Research.

Juniper expects these cost savings to be made as a result of enquiry resolution times being reduced: healthcare and banking providers using bots can expect average time savings of just over four minutes per enquiry, equating to average cost savings of around $0.50 to $0.70 per interaction, the report said.

The company also forecast the success rate of bot interactions in the healthcare sector – defined as an enquiry completed without having to revert to a human operator – will go up from 12 per cent currently to over 75 per cent in 2022. In the banking sector, the rate is expected to exceed 90 per cent.

Juniper found many bots are suited to enquiries such as healthcare diagnosis, where users can select predefined answers and bots can provide a recommended course of action.

What’s more, as artificial intelligence capabilities advance, bots will be able to aid in more sophisticated healthcare applications, such as monitoring and analysis of mental health, Juniper said.

The company also claims SMS chatbots are likely to be less successful in generating revenues than app-based bots, but can offer a ubiquitous service for mass messaging. Governments, for instance, could use chatbots in times of emergency.

In March, App Annie CEO Bertrand Schmitt told Mobile World Live there is still a long way to go before bots can become efficient and understand what a user wants.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Bot experts predict Turing Test success in a decade

AR app downloads to hit 2.3B by 2021

Local search and discovery app revenue to hit $12B in 2020
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association