Careem buys Commut to boost mass transit options

Middle East transport app company Careem acquired Commut, an Indian mass transit app player, although the deal is more about staff and technology than moving into a new country.

Commut operates a minibus shuttle service for workers in Hyderabad and is apparently the third-largest transport app in India. Operating since November 2015, to date it has enabled more than 750,000 trips, with 70,000 customers and 400 driver-partners.

Its service is now being taken over by Shuttl, another Indian provider of transport services.

In a blog, Careem said mass transportation is one of the biggest challenges for cities in the Middle East: “Improving the quality and availability of mass transportation will help to create affordable transport options that can be a catalyst for moving cities forward, therefore we were interested in Commut.”

Careem already offers a mix of services across markets including cars, motorcycles and auto-rickshaws.

Earlier this month, it was reported taxi app rival Uber is in discussions to buy Careem to bolster its position in the Middle East. A price tag of $2 billion to $2.5 billion was mooted.