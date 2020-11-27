 Canada targets app providers over spam concerns - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Canada targets app providers over spam concerns

27 NOV 2020

Canadian authorities issued warnings to 36 app companies over harmful practices including user privacy violations and accusations of distributing spam content.

The country’s telecom and competition watchdogs, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) said in a statement they have sent letters to the companies advising them to review their practices and take the necessary measures to prevent or correct “activities that raise concerns”.

Those include using misleading information to promote an offering; collection of personal data without consent; spamming users’ contacts; sharing information with other devices; and automatically downloading programmes.

“These activities put Canadians at risk of fraud, identity theft and financial loss, among other things”, the OPC noted, adding companies in the industry were in a “unique position” to detect and stop harmful practices.

Josephine Palumbo, deputy Commissioner of Competition at the nation’s Competition Bureau, stated the authority will “take action” if it “becomes aware of businesses making false or misleading claims on their app or in electronic messages”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Messaging app GO SMS Pro found to pose privacy risks

Google faces another data tracking lawsuit

Anonymised Whisper app accused of leaking user data
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association