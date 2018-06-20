English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Calm raises $27M to fuel global expansion

20 JUN 2018

Meditation app Calm raised $27 million in Series A funding as it looks to expand internationally and build a meaningful brand.

The company said it was valued at $250 million prior to the funding and had previously raised $1.5 million from seed investors. The app has been downloaded more than 26 million times and sees 50,000 new sign-ups everyday, Calm said in a statement. It generated $22 million in revenue in 2017, the company added.

“Our ambition is to build one of the most valuable and meaningful brands in the world. Calm is a business with a rare combination of factors: fast-growing, profitable and positive for the world,” said Alex Tew, Calm co-founder and co-CEO, while his counterpart Michael Acton Smith said that in a very short amount of time “meditation has moved from the fringe of society to the mainstream.”

The funding round was led by Insight Venture Partners with participation from Sound Ventures and singer Harry Styles.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Crunch Digital unveils app music licensing platform

Twitter targets emerging markets with ‘lite’ app

Twitter experiments with News tab
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association