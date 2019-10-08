Call of Duty Mobile tops gaming table - Mobile World Live

The mobile version of popular console game Call of Duty (CoD) shattered download records in its first week, with more than 100 million installs, CNBC reported citing Sensor Tower data.

Released on 1 October, the research company branded the title the “largest mobile game ever”, the news agency stated. The download figure exceeds the 90 million racked up by Mario Kart Tour in its first week of availability, or the 85.5 million accrued by Pokemon Go, CNBC said.

Sensor Tower told CNBC CoD generated revenue of $10 million so far, compared with $3.3 million racked up by Fortnite and $600,000 for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile in their respective debut weeks.

The news outlet noted CoD Mobile is yet to be released in China as developer Tencent is awaiting government approval.

Tencent hit trouble in 2018 when the government stopped approving its mobile game titles due to concerns over addiction, scrutiny which reportedly resulted in it dropping plans for a domestic launch of PUBG.