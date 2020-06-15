 ByteDance scraps Vigo Video - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

ByteDance scraps Vigo Video

15 JUN 2020

ByteDance moved to shut down operations of its short-form video app Vigo Video, encouraging users to switch to its social media offering TikTok instead.

In a statement on its website, Vigo Video said operations had already ceased in Brazil and the Middle East, with closure in one of its biggest markets, India, planned by end-October.

Before the shutdown in India, users will be able to export their content to TikTok, “India’s leading short video sharing platform, giving them vast exposure and interactivity with a larger user base”.

In-app notifications will inform people on the move and provide instructions on how to download their data or delete their account completely.

Since launching in 2017, Vigo Video racked up more than 100 million downloads on Google’s Play Store and ranks among the top 50 social networking apps on Apple’s App Store.

The app resembles TikTok, enabling users to create and share videos of up to 15 seconds which feature special effects and stickers.

TechCrunch reported Vigo Video had around 4 million monthly active users in India in May and a Lite version 1.5 million people: TikTok had more than 200 million users in the country.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

