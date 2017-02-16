English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Botworx raises $3M

16 FEB 2017

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Botworx.ai closed a $3 million investment to build out its conversational commerce platform, which enables brands to acquire, engage, and transact with consumers via messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WeChat.

Botworx.ai was founded in 2016 by the co-founders of AdMarvel, which evolved into Opera Mediaworks, “the third largest mobile advertising company in the world,” the firm said.

The team is focused on building a bot creation and management platform with full lifecycle management and analytics, an AI-powered natural language engine as well as commerce, trust and security features.

“Chatbot technology is a leapfrog opportunity for brands to elevate ephemeral digital marketing campaigns into engaging and long-lived conversations with consumers,” said Mahi de Silva, CEO.

“Despite all of the technological innovation, marketing is still done one campaign at a time, where brands have very limited access to audience profile and engagement data. We’re building Botworx.ai to upend that paradigm gives brands greater power to acquire customers, engage them with content and monetise the engagement,” he explained.

The round was led by Costanoa Ventures with support from SV Angel.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association