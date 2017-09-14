English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Pandorabots urges brands to go bots batty

14 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: By 2018, all brands will have bots in beta and the time to start investing in a chatbot strategy is now, according to Lauren Kunze, CEO and co-founder of Pandorabots.

Speaking in the last day’s keynote, she demonstrated a bot called Mitsuku on stage, having a conversation with it on her smartphone, as well as in the form of an augmented reality hologram standing next to her (though this seemed to make the bot unresponsive).

Kunze said Mitsuku is widely recognised as the world’s best conversational chatbot, winning the Loebner Prize for most human-like AI in 2013 and 2016.

While bots in the future will likely look like that, at the moment they take the form of text-based bots on platforms like Facebook Messenger and Kik, and voice-based ones on Amazon Echo.

Kunze said the current iterations often yield a frustrating user experience because Natural Language Understand is eluding bot creators – “it is a fundamental human characteristic that we ourselves don’t understand”.

However, there are some successful examples of bots that are out there right now.

Brand examples
American Eagle Outfitters created a bot called Aerie and found that 75 per cent of bot users were new to the brand. Plus, there was a 25 per cent click through rate with Messenger, “a staggering figure” and 3 million messages were exchanged via the bot. This conversational data was used for bot development as well as remarketing.

Kunze explained that bots may not always work for customer service, for instance if a customer is already angry. However, it can work as a “proactive channel” like in the case of Yamato, a delivery service company in Japan.

Yamato has a bot for Line, a popular messaging app in Japan, through which users can track packages and change delivery dates and locations, resulting in massive savings for the company. Line’s CEO apparently said it was the best bot on their platform.

Coca Cola
The most recent example is Coca Cola’s bot for Messenger which links to vending machines, “bridging the online world with the offline, retail world,” Kunze said.

Users can buy Cokes for their Facebook friends via Messenger, and the experience is gamified to increase “loyalty and delight”.

The most valuable result for Coca Cola, though, is the data it is able to collect about user purchasing habits, something it was unable to do before and which is “worth its weight in gold”.

It can now send relevant deals to users based on what drinks they like, at the right time and the right place (if users opt-in for location sharing).

The whole process was much faster, cheaper and has less friction than building an app, said Kunze.

In fact, Kunze said retailers need not waste their time creating apps, because on average users are now downloading zero new apps, instead spending time in apps they already have, mainly Facebook and Google.

In the case of the younger demographic, it’s social and messaging, and that’s where brands need to be.

For instance, in China WeChat is the primary interface for users in almost all that they do with their smartphone – they use it to not just chat but book doctor appointments, pay bills and talk to businesses.

“The US is headed in that direction with WhatsApp and Facebook,” Kunze predicted.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Blog: The hype around chatbots

Sensory puts focus on chatbots and avatars

Appy Pie adds chatbot functionality
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association