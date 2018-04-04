BlackBerry accuses Snap of patent infringement

BlackBerry accused Snapchat maker Snap of using its patented messaging technology, in a similar complaint to one it made against Facebook last month.

The Canada-based software maker said Snap infringed on six patents issued in 2012 and 2014, two of which are among seven patents included in the suit against Facebook, Bloomberg reported.

Court documents show the infringement claims are related to Snap Map along with the app’s messaging technology, which BlackBerry said uses the same tech it uses for its once popular BBM.

In its infringement lawsuit against Facebook, BlackBerry claimed the social networking company’s WhatsApp and Instagram apps copied key BBM features.

Both cases appear to be part of a strategy announced by BlackBerry CEO John Chen in 2015 to use its patent portfolio to fund the company’s other activities, including its software and enterprise divisions.