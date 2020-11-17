 Baidu makes play for streaming service YY Live - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Baidu makes play for streaming service YY Live

17 NOV 2020

Chinese search giant Baidu moved to bolster its position in the video market by arranging a $3.6 billion acquisition of live streaming service YY Live.

In a statement, Baidu’s chief Robin Li said the move will diversify its revenue sources and “catapult” the company into a leading position in the live streaming sector. He said the move would open the door to “next-generation live streaming and video-based social media”, going beyond entertainment into other verticals.

YY Live chairman David Xueling Li noted in a separate statement the deal will boost growth and revenue-generating capabilities by tapping Baidu’s “massive user traffic” and unleashing opportunities in a larger ecosystem.

He noted the app, owned by China-based company JOYY, was a “leading pan-entertainment live streaming platform” in the country, boasting a broad range of expertise covering content ecosystems and operations.

The acquisition will bring 4 million paying subscribers to Baidu, Bloomberg reported. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to certain conditions.

Video streaming has become increasingly competitive in China, with Douyin, Kuaishou and Tencent Video among the most popular players in the field.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Quibi mulls potential sale, other options

Twitter mulls TikTok tie-up

Facebook Reels out TikTok rival feature worldwide
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association