AWS hammers final nail in Parler coffin - Mobile World Live

Social media app Parler went offline after Amazon Web Services (AWS) became the latest company to sever ties with the service, citing violations of its terms of service.

BuzzFeed News reported AWS sent a termination letter to Parler noting a “steady increase” in violent content on its platform, including threats against US Vice President Mike Pence, other politicians and the media, “all of which violates our terms”.

AWS added it was “clear Parler does not have an effective process” to bring itself into compliance.

The shutdown took effect yesterday (10 January).

AWS followed Apple and Google in ditching Parler: BuzzFeed News reported the pair removed it from their app stores due to a failure to moderate content which advocated illegal activity.

Before its closure, Parler CEO John Matze used the platform to inform users it would be “down longer than expected” due to its inability to secure another hosting service, referring to a previous post estimating it would be offline “for up to a week”.

Matze slated what he called a “coordinated attack by tech giants to kill competition in the marketplace”.

The New York Times reported on 10 January Parler had approximately 15 million users.