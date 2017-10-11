English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

AT&T, FirstNet launch app developer programme, store

11 OCT 2017

AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) launched a new developer programme focused on public safety innovation.

The programme will supply applications to a new FirstNet app store, which will provide first responders with solutions approved to work on the FirstNet network AT&T is set to build.

Developers will have access to common, open, standards and a specialised portal where they can build, test, and deploy new applications. Areas of focus include situational awareness, in-building mapping, field reporting and records management, forensic intelligence, wearable devices and telemetry systems, AT&T said in a statement.

Chris Sambar, AT&T’s SVP for the FirstNet project, said the programme will foster much needed collaboration between app developers and first responders.

“It will help ensure the apps developed truly meet first responders’ field needs. It’s a really important thing that was missing from the market. Until now,” Sambar stated.

Submission process
Once apps are submitted they will be reviewed by AT&T and FirstNet to evaluate performance and service-level agreements as well as identify potential vulnerabilities. The apps will receive either a “certified” or “reviewed” rating, and will then be published in the FirstNet app store for download. Existing public safety applications can also apply for inclusion in the store.

The developer portal is already live, but FirstNet and AT&T plan to host events and challenges down the line to boost participation. The programme forms part of AT&T’s commitment to develop dedicated app and device ecosystems for first responders as it builds out the FirstNet network.

Earlier this week, Alabama became the 26th state to opt-in to the FirstNet build plans AT&T submitted to each US state. The operator indicated first responders will gain priority access to its existing LTE network in the coming months and construction of the dedicated network will begin by the end of this year.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google cuts app update data usage by 65%

Enterprise apps market to hit $128B by 2022

Japan says Apple, Google app policies hinder competition
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association