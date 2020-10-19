 AT&T chief addresses app store policy battle - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

AT&T chief addresses app store policy battle

19 OCT 2020

AT&T CEO John Stankey (pictured) argued a spat between Apple and Epic Games over app store policies highlighted a need to ensure all developers and content providers have equal access to key distribution platforms.

Speaking during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference, Stankey said distribution models like the one used by App Store had “worked very well”, resulting in a “a lot of choice”.

But, he added increasing friction between developers and platform providers raised questions on whether marketplaces now have “power that’s above and beyond what’s reasonable for innovation”.

“I think our focus probably needs to be on equity of rules and engagement to ensure that anybody who wants to innovate” can access so-called gatekeeper platforms which “in many instances” have more than 50 per cent market share.

His comments came in response to a question about a legal spat between Fortnite creator Epic Games and Apple over policies the gaming giant claimed are anti-competitive.

Others including Spotify, Telegram and e-commerce giant Rakuten also previously voiced complaints about Apple’s app store rules.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

