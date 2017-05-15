Appy Pie adds chatbot functionality

Appy Pie, an app builder for small businesses, launched a chatbot feature for its platform so users can integrate automation into their apps to improve the user experience.

Abhinav Girdharc CEO and founder, said this was the first DIY app platform to offer a chatbot feature and explained small- to medium-sized businesses often don’t have the resources and budget to integrate the latest technologies.

“A small business app powered by a chatbot will improve its efficiency significantly by diverting mundane and easily asked questions to the chatbot. I believe artificial intelligence has the potential to give every worker a virtual assistant,” he said.

The company said the system offers plugins to enable users without any coding experience or skills to incorporate a chatbot into Android and iOS apps. It explained chatbots can help businesses increase lead generation, build brand awareness and, ultimately, boost sales.

“With these new features, the DIY app builder allows its users to get acclimated for the future of technology and product experiences. In the age of digital transformation, brands are trying to create the ultimate user experience by blending virtual reality with the real world,” it added in a statement.

In February, Appy Pie added VR and augmented reality features to its platform.

Last week, Juniper Research said chatbots will help service industries, particularly the healthcare and banking sectors, save over $8 billion per annum by 2022, up from $20 million in 2017.