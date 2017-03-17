AppsVillage creates apps from Facebook pages

AppsVillage, a mobile apps creation platform, is globally launching its offering, which it said helps businesses “effortlessly transform their Facebook pages into powerful and engaging apps in seconds”.

The company’s platform takes information and content from a businesses’ Facebook page, so each app comes with all the right branding and content built-in. Business owners can manage their app without extensive coding or technical knowledge, or the need to hire consultants and designers.

Apps include push notifications, in-app purchases, coupons and live chat: elements the firm believes will increase loyalty and revenues.

The company said the platform is useful for businesses who find creating an app a difficult and costly process, by enabling companies to maintain existing branding built on social media.

Max Bluvband, co-founder and CEO of AppsVillage, said: “By going to our website, every business can easily turn its Facebook page into a powerful app within fifteen seconds. We want to level the playing field and help businesses of any size create an amazing app.”