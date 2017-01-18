English
HomeAppsNews

AppsFlyer raises $56M

18 JAN 2017
ss-phone-apps-analytics

Mobile advertising measurement company AppsFlyer raised $56 million, which will be used to enhance its products.

It said its products currently measures $6 billion in mobile marketing spend annually and processes more than 300 billion mobile events every month, to give app developers and marketers “in-depth and unbiased insights for measuring their audiences”.

AppsFlyer will also build upon its partnerships and operations in Asia as well as explore merger and acquisition opportunities.

The company said it has grown revenue by 500 per cent and staff from 40 to 240 people across 12 global offices in two years.

In addition to its measurement partnerships with firms including Facebook, Google and Twitter, AppsFlyer was recently selected as a measurement partner by Pinterest, Tencent, Adobe, Yahoo and IBM.

“Our mission is to focus on our clients and provide the marketing measurement platform they need to become successful in a hyper-competitive space,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder

The current (series C) round brings its total funding to $84 million.

The round was led by new investors Qumra Capital, as well as Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and Pitango Growth.

Apps

