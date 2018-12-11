AppOnboard raises $15M to fuel global growth - Mobile World Live

US-based AppOnboard, a platform enabling developers to create demos for their apps, raised $15 million in a Series B round, which it will use to expand globally in Europe and Asia.

Total funds raised this year now stand at $30 million and are “a result of the rapid growth and increasing global demand” for the company’s platform, it said in a statement.

AppOnboard helps developers quickly get their demos to market for Google Play Instant Apps (a service allowing users to try out an app before downloading it) without having to “commit internal engineering resources and months of development time to recreate their apps in a smaller, instant size.”

“Our vision remains unchanged: that every app and game will be instant and on-demand for users to experience without a download. We look forward to accelerating our growth with global developers and platform partners like Google to make this a reality for all mobile app users,” said Bryan Buskas, COO.

The latest funding round was led by Breakaway Growth Fund with participation from Tiller Partners and Rainier Partners, along with existing investors including Manta Ray Ventures, Korea Investment Partners and Mirae Asset Management.

AppOnboard partners with developers including Glu Mobile, FoxNext, Jam City and Game Insight. It is currently offering a 30-day free trial to any new app developer looking to build and launch a Google Play Instant app on the Google Play Store.

TechCrunch reported Jonathan Zweig, co-founder and CEO of AppOnboard, said Google had been a “great partner” for the company and it is in talks to partner with other platforms including the App Store.