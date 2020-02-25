 Apple Watch used in stroke health study - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple Watch used in stroke health study

25 FEB 2020

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson collaborated with Apple to launch a study to analyse whether an iPhone and Apple Watch can accurately detect stroke symptoms, to reduce cases of the life-threatening medical condition and test the validity of digital health tools.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said participants in the Heartline Study will wear an Apple Watch equipped with a heart-rate sensor, and use iPhone 6s and later models running iOS 12.2 onwards to access an electrocardiogram (ECG) app.

With those tools, the study aims to see whether atrial fibrillation, a common form of irregular heart rhythm, can be detected early and provide warning before a stroke occurs.

Johnson & Johnson cited US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures which estimate between 2.7 million and 6.1 million people in the country have atrial fibrillation.

Myoung Cha, Apple head of health strategic initiatives said: “The Heartline Study will help further understanding of how our technology could both contribute to science and help improve health outcomes”.

Apple launched a Research app in 2019 in which users can contribute data to medical studies on heart, hearing and women’s health.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

China turns to tech companies for health solutions

Apple steps up AR play in retail

Apple takes on Google with major Maps update
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association