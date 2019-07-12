Apple Walkie Talkie Watch app goes quiet - Mobile World Live

Apple blocked users from accessing a push-to-talk (PTT) app on Watch, after discovering a security flaw which could allow hackers to eavesdrop on conversations, TechCrunch reported.

Available through watchOS 5, the Walkie Talkie app allows users to communicate without making a voice call by using a PTT button.

In a statement, the company said it is working to fix the issue and is not aware of any instances of the vulnerability being used against its customers.

Apple added it takes customer security and privacy “extremely seriously” and “concluded that disabling the app was the right course of action as this bug could allow someone to listen through another customer’s iPhone without consent”.

While the app will remain on Watch devices, users will not be able to access it until a fix is implemented.