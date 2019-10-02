 Apple to expand Siri integration with outside apps - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple to expand Siri integration with outside apps

02 OCT 2019

Apple will soon allow its Siri assistant to open third-party messaging and calling apps by default, Bloomberg reported, loosening restrictions on the use of outside services as regulators probe its competitive practices.

Siri currently automatically opens Apple services when a user asks to send a message or make a call. However, Bloomberg reported a forthcoming software update will allow Siri to learn a user’s preferences and open the service most used for contacting a specific person.

So, for instance, rather than opening iMessage by default, Siri might open WhatsApp for one contact and Skype for another.

Messaging apps will be the first to receive the new functionality, with voice calling apps to follow. Third-party developers will need to update their offerings to enable the new feature, the report noted.

The news comes as Apple faces investigations into its competitive practices from the European Commission and US Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice and state legal officials.

Earlier this year, the company quietly modified the search algorithm in its App Store after analysis showed its own services tended to dominate results for common queries.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market.

Read more

