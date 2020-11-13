Apple tipped to offer third-party app options - Mobile World Live

Apple appeared to address allegations it favours its own apps and services, with 9to5Mac reporting a forthcoming iOS update will prompt users to explore third-party options when setting up a new iPhone or iPad.

The news outlet reported discovering code in a beta version of iOS 14.3 for a new set-up screen offering visibility on available apps. Associated text suggests the option will only be available in some markets, 9to5Mac stated.

Apple already introduced options covering default web browser and email apps in iOS 14, which was introduced in September.

In 2019, the vendor amended its App Store search algorithm after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal said the vendor favoured its own products when answering search queries.

Apple’s App Store policies are currently being investigated by the European Commission, with authorities in the US and Japan also applying pressure.

Officials in South Korea and Australia recently initiated more general investigations into app marketplace compeition.