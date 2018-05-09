English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple tackles unauthorised location data sharing

09 MAY 2018

Apple moved to ban apps which share location data with third parties, sending developers an email stating their product violates two sections of its store guidelines.

In its email, the company states: “Upon re-evaluation, we found your app is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines,” 9to5 Mac reported.

Specifically, the apps were not in keeping with section 5.1.1 and 5.1.2, which respectively state apps should not transmit user location data to third parties without explicit consent from the user, or for unapproved purposes.

Developers have been asked to remove any code, frameworks or software development kits which violate the rules, and resubmit the product for review.

The crackdown comes as the enforcement of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation nears.

It is not clear how many apps have been impacted.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

App giants progress in UAE, Telegram woes worsen

EC commences probe into Apple acquisition of Shazam

Google to take on iMessage with RCS
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association