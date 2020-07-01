 Apple suspends China game updates - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple suspends China game updates

01 JUL 2020

Apple halted updates for thousands of mobile games on its App Store in China to comply with local licensing laws, Financial Times (FT) reported.

The newspaper stated Apple informed developers in February it would begin to impose long-standing rules on 30 June. The clampdown covers free games featuring in-app purchases along with paid-for services.

Analysts told FT there appeared to be a connection between the enforcement and rising tensions between the US and China, and predicted a hefty financial hit depending on the number of games involved.

In a blog, Todd Kuhns marketing manager for app consultancy AppinChina, said there is no evidence of Apple “proactively removing unlicensed games” from the App Store.

FT reported China is the largest App Store market, citing Sensor Tower data showing it generated $16.4 billion in sales in 2019, most of which came from gaming apps.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

