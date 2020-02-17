 Apple steps up AR play in retail - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple steps up AR play in retail

17 FEB 2020

Analysts welcomed a move by Apple to enable users viewing products in AR to make direct purchases, arguing such options will be another step in bringing practical applications of the technology to consumers.

The update in Apple’s Quick Look tool, reported by TechCrunch, provides developers with the option to add a customisable button which lets customers make purchases through Apple Pay and complete other actions, such as starting a conversation with customer support.

Previously only specific iOS apps could use Quick Look to display products using 3D or AR.

Craig Chapple, mobile insights strategist for EMEA at analytics company Sensor Tower, told Mobile World Live the move would likely catch the eye of large retailers seeking new sales avenues.

He noted while there was still interest in AR apps, there was also a lot of room for growth in the broader market.

“Apple’s latest move is another step in the right direction, but it could still be a long road before AR goes truly mass-market in retail and other sectors”.

This is not the first move by Apple into the world of AR. In November 2016 Bloomberg stated the company was considering options to develop digital glasses using AR technology.

Other technology companies are also looking to take a portion of the AR landscape, with Facebook reportedly developing AR glasses in partnership with Luzottica, which manufactures Ray-Ban products.

Snap also employed the technology in its third-generation wearables Spectacles 3, launched in August 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple takes on Google with major Maps update

Google flags flaws in Safari privacy tool

Apple heralds Services strength in 2019
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association