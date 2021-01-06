 Apple reveals App Store record, broad Services growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple reveals App Store record, broad Services growth

06 JAN 2021

Apple held record App Store spending in the final week of 2020 up as an example of broader rises in user growth and engagement across the full year.

Customers spent $1.8 billion on its app marketplace between 24 December and 31 December, up almost 27 per cent year-on-year. Gaming apps reaped the greatest benefits.

In a statement, the company said “apps have become more essential than ever”. Apple Music racked up “a record year” due to live interviews and group chats, with the company also highlighting growth in use of its fitness tracking app and “remarkable growth” in the number of new customers using its e-book service.

“Now more than ever before, customers around the world have found inspiration and value in the breadth and quality of Apple’s services, which have impacted their lives in big and small ways every day”, explained Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Internet Software and Services.

By end-2020, Apple noted developers on its platform had earned more than $200 billion since the App Store’s launch in 2008.

App Store spending on 1 January hit $540 million, a near 40 per cent increase on the same date in 2020.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Epic Games finds friend in Facebook over Apple spat

Apple hit with another App Store lawsuit

Apple to take hard line on iOS privacy rule
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association