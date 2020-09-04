Apple puts iOS privacy changes on ice - Mobile World Live

Apple delayed implementation of tracking limitations due to be included in iOS 14, after advertisers and app developers warned the update would devastate revenue streams.

In a developer blog, Apple explained it remained committed to giving users control over activity tracking across different services, but would stall the move until early 2021 rather than implement it when the operating system is released, which Bloomberg reported is scheduled for later this month.

Apple stated this will give developers “time to make necessary changes” to accommodate the new requirement.

In July, 16 marketing associations expressed reservations about Apple’s plan, arguing repeated opt-in requests would have “strong and negative consequences on the overall mobile user experience” along with a “high risk of user refusal”.

Facebook followed in August, warning an inability to deliver targeted advertising could cripple its Audience Network system and potentially result in it being removed from iOS.