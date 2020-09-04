 Apple puts iOS privacy changes on ice - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple puts iOS privacy changes on ice

04 SEP 2020

Apple delayed implementation of tracking limitations due to be included in iOS 14, after advertisers and app developers warned the update would devastate revenue streams.

In a developer blog, Apple explained it remained committed to giving users control over activity tracking across different services, but would stall the move until early 2021 rather than implement it when the operating system is released, which Bloomberg reported is scheduled for later this month.

Apple stated this will give developers “time to make necessary changes” to accommodate the new requirement.

In July, 16 marketing associations expressed reservations about Apple’s plan, arguing repeated opt-in requests would have “strong and negative consequences on the overall mobile user experience” along with a “high risk of user refusal”.

Facebook followed in August, warning an inability to deliver targeted advertising could cripple its Audience Network system and potentially result in it being removed from iOS.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

App Store takes heat in Japan

Tech giants offer Covid-19 tracing

Apple offers further concessions to developers
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association