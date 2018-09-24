Apple pushes enterprise play with Salesforce deal

Apple inked a deal with marketing company Salesforce to more deeply integrate its technology features within the latter’s mobile apps, continuing a campaign to expand its share in the enterprise market.

As part of the agreement, Salsesforce will work with the tech giant to redesign its own app to include Apple capabilities such as Siri shortcuts, Face ID and Business Chat. It will also release an iOS software development kit for Salesforce’s 5 million-strong developer community and offer an iOS app development course on its web-based learning platform, Trailhead.

Apple chief Tim Cook said in a statement the partnership will help “deliver great customer experiences for businesses around the world”.

Marc Benioff, Salesforce chairman and co-CEO (pictured), added: “Together, Salesforce and Apple are defining a new era of mobile innovation with native apps on iOS, and empowering millions of people with access to Trailhead and the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”

Infiltrating enterprise

The move comes as part of an ongoing effort by Apple to gain share and challenge Microsoft in the enterprise segment.

In August 2017, Apple signed a similar deal to create a dedicated iOS practice within Accenture’s mobile apps and digital services unit. In 2015, Apple also teamed with Cisco to better integrate iOS devices and apps into Cisco’s corporate networks, and partnered with IBM in 2014 to build enterprise apps for iPhone and iPad.

During an earnings call in July, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the company is making “great strides with enterprise customers across multiple industries,” noting the use of iPhone and iPads in the financial service sector, railway and automotive industries to support operations and customer service.

Apple’s Business Chat feature, which lets customers get answers to questions and resolve issues, had been of particular interest to enterprise partners, he added.