 Apple pressured to address China apps removal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple pressured to address China apps removal

27 FEB 2020

A growing number of Apple shareholders voiced concern over its removal of VPN apps in 2017, a move some said could now force the vendor to sit up and listen to their comments, Reuters reported.

At the company’s AGM on Wednesday (26 February), shareholders voted on a proposal requesting Apple report on its approach to freedom of expression. The majority continued to resist the plan, which would require the vendor to respond to their concerns, but Reuters noted the number in favour of the plan was higher than before.

Concerns focus on Apple’s decision to take down VPN apps from its App Store in China, Reuters reported.

Experts claimed the vote could be seen as a warning for Apple and the company will most likely be pushed to address the rising concerns.

Reuters added there was increased support among shareholders for proposals criticising Apple’s censorship in China compared with previous years. It pointed to a proposal from 2018, suggesting the creation of a human rights panel which would supervise censorship and workplace conditions in China, which was soundly rejected by 95 per cent of voters.

Apple had reportedly argued it already provided substantial information regarding government requests to remove apps from its App Store.

Earlier this month senior director of global privacy at Apple Jane Horvath noted in a letter to advocacy group Access Now the company will consider providing additional information on its commitment to freedom of expression.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple Watch used in stroke health study

Apple steps up AR play in retail

Apple takes on Google with major Maps update
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrapup show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association