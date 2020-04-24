 Apple plays down email flaw, claims no risk for users - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple plays down email flaw, claims no risk for users

24 APR 2020

Apple told Mobile World Live (MWL) an internal investigation found no evidence a flaw in its Mail app was allowing hackers to infect mobile devices and steal information, rebutting recent allegations.

A representative emphasised the weakness, revealed by cybersecurity company ZecOps, did not pose an immediate threat to users.

The security outfit claimed the vulnerability enabled attackers to send users an email designed to exhaust their device’s available memory.

Apple said it took all reports regarding security seriously and therefore “thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users”.

“The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers”, Apple said.

The company added it will address the potential issues in a software update in the near future.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

