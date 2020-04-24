Apple plays down email flaw, claims no risk for users - Mobile World Live

Apple told Mobile World Live (MWL) an internal investigation found no evidence a flaw in its Mail app was allowing hackers to infect mobile devices and steal information, rebutting recent allegations.

A representative emphasised the weakness, revealed by cybersecurity company ZecOps, did not pose an immediate threat to users.

The security outfit claimed the vulnerability enabled attackers to send users an email designed to exhaust their device’s available memory.

Apple said it took all reports regarding security seriously and therefore “thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users”.

“The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers”, Apple said.

The company added it will address the potential issues in a software update in the near future.