Apple on 5 continents with biggest services push - Mobile World Live

HomeAppsNews

Apple on 5 continents with biggest services push

21 APR 2020

Apple made a second leap into amplifying the reach of its services in less than a month by expanding many of its most popular offerings to countries across five continents, in an effort to increase revenue streams from untapped territories.

From today, the company’s App Store; Apple Arcade game subscription service; streaming music service Apple Music; Apple Podcasts; and cloud storage service iCloud will be accessible in 20 more countries including Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, Zambia, Maldives, Myanmar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, Iraq, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Users in Afghanistan and the Republic of Nauru will be able to use all of these services, with the exception of Apple Music, though the music service gets a further expansion boost to 52 additional countries, bringing its total reach to 167 countries and regions.

The largest extension of Apple’s music streaming service focused on Africa, with the offering made available in 17 new countries, followed by expansion to nine more countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Apple Music will also be available in Bhutan, Croatia, Iceland, North Macedonia, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen and the Solomon Islands.

Subscribers from the new markets will be given a six-month free trial of Apple Music and a range of locally-curated playlists.

Oliver Schusser, VP of Apple Music and International Content, said the company was bringing many of its services to users “in more countries than ever before”.

With the move, the App Store now spans more than 175 countries and regions.

The company recorded an all-time record for its Services unit in its fiscal Q1 2020 (covering 29 September to 28 December 2019), with revenue increasing from $10.9 billion in fiscal Q1 2019 to $12.7 billion.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Read more

Apps

Tags

