 Apple offers grace period on subscription payments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple offers grace period on subscription payments

16 SEP 2019

Apple debuted a new billing feature for subscription apps, which grants users more time to fix payment issues before they are cut off from paid content.

App developers who opt-in will now be able to offer users a so-called billing grace period after an automatic subscription payment has failed. Timing depends on the subscription duration: a six-day allowance is available for weekly subscriptions, while monthly and yearly subscriptions get 16 days.

Unsuccessful renewals can be caused by a number of easily fixed issues, including expired or cancelled credit cards, insufficient funds or a change of address.

Apple touted the feature as a way to both reduce subscription churn and improve the user experience.

“There won’t be any interruption to the subscriber’s days of paid service or to your revenue if Apple is able to recover the subscription within the grace period.”

Google has long offered a similar feature for Android developers, allowing grace periods of up to 30 days.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Users put price on free apps

Google team finds critical security flaws in iMessage

Gaming publishers oust Tencent, ByteDance
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association