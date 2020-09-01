Apple offers further concessions to developers - Mobile World Live

Apple took steps to ease pressure on its App Store policies, allowing developers to lodge appeals if their apps are judged to violate the marketplace’s rules.

In a post on its developer website, Apple said it updated its app review process on 31 August, allowing developers to suggest changes to the App Store’s guidelines.

Bug fixes for apps already on the App Store will no longer be postponed due to violations, with the exception of matters related to legal issues.

Apple explained the move was part of its efforts to “continue offering a safe place for users to download apps and helping you successfully develop apps that are secure, high-quality, reliable and respectful of user privacy”.

The tech giant also urged developers to provide suggestions on improving its services.

In June, Apple halted updates of email app Hey because it claimed the developer, Basecamp, had bypassed App Store rules by not offering an in-app purchase option.

After facing backlash by developers, Apple pledged to give them more power to challenge its decisions.

Apple’s App Store policies are under investigation by the European Commission which aims to uncover if the company restricted the ability of developers to let iOS users know of “alternative cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps”.