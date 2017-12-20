Apple mulls OS unification to ease app development

Apple is planning to unify its operating platforms with apps which work across its iPhones and Mac computers, Bloomberg reported.

The company already offers apps which span its range of mobile devices, but reportedly wants to extend the compatibility to Macs as well. Bloomberg noted developers will gain the ability to design applications for both touchscreen and mouse interfaces in 2018, with an announcement possible at Apple’s developer conference in June.

Such a shift would streamline the workload for developers, who today have to develop separate applications for iOS and macOS. The move would also boost app update times for Mac, which currently lag behind the frequent upgrades users receive on iOS, Bloomberg said.

However Jan Dawson, founder and chief analyst at Jackdaw Research, commented on Twitter merging the two platforms could be a mistake: “I’ve always felt like Apple’s approach to keeping these platforms separate made more sense than trying to force them together a-la Windows,” he wrote.