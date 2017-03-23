English
HomeAppsNews

Apple lines up acquisition of Workflow app developer

23 MAR 2017

Apple is set to acquire Workflow, developer of an app enabling users to automate business processes, and its staff, TechCrunch reported.

The app, which provides a drag-and-drop interface for users of iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, will be made available through Apple’s App Store for free. It is currently sold for $2.99.

“We can’t wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world” Workflow co-founder Ari Weinstein said in a statement.

Weinstein was part of a team which created Workflow at the MHacks hackathon in 2014, where it was ranked in first place.

Since launching on the App Store in December 2014, thousands of copies of Workflow have been sold and the app won the Apple Design Award in 2015, Weinstein said on his personal website.

“The Workflow app was selected for an Apple Design Award in 2015 because of its outstanding use of iOS accessibility features, in particular an outstanding implementation for VoiceOver with clearly labelled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements, making the app usable and quickly accessible to those who are blind or low-vision,” Apple said.

TechCrunch suggested the app could potentially be deeply integrated with Siri.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Apps

Tags

