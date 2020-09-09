 Apple hits back in Epic Games spat - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple hits back in Epic Games spat

09 SEP 2020

Apple returned fire in a legal battle with Epic Games, filing a lawsuit accusing the Fortnite creator of breach of contract and seeking financial compensation for violation of App Store rules.

The vendor asked a court to issue a permanent injunction on Epic Games operating an in-app payment system, and hand over “all earnings, profits, compensation, benefits, and other ill-gotten gains”.

Epic Games introduced a direct payment option to Fortnite in August: Apple then removed the game citing breach of App Store rules.

In the legal move, Apple argued the payment system was a “commission-theft functionality” which the game maker “deliberately concealed from Apple’s app review process”.

It played down the situation as “nothing more than a basic disagreement over money”, adding Epic Games “simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the App Store”.

Epic Games recently argued Apple’s ban posed a risk to its earnings and user numbers.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

