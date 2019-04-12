Apple, Google face Dutch probe - Mobile World Live

Dutch regulators launched an investigation into whether Apple abused the dominant position of its App Store to give favourable treatment to its own apps, adding the probe could expand to include Google’s practices.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said it took action after a report it commissioned into the apps market concluded there were “no realistic alternatives” to the App Store and Play store, giving Apple and Google the ability to set unfair conditions.

ACM board member Henk Don said in a statement regulators honed in on Apple after the study indicated it abuses its dominant position.

“To a large degree, app providers depend on Apple and Google for offering apps to users…That is why ACM sees sufficient reason for launching a follow-up investigation, on the basis of competition law.”

Findings

In the study, app providers told ACM it is difficult to compete against Apple’s own apps and those Google installs on Android devices. Developers also cited the required use of Apple and Google’s payment systems for in-app purchases; Apple’s levy of a 30 per cent commission on digital subscription revenue; and an inability to use all of an iPhone’s functionalities for their apps.

ACM called on app providers to share problems they’ve experienced with either the App Store or Play Store, noting it would use the information as part of its probe.