 Apple, Google face Dutch probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple, Google face Dutch probe

12 APR 2019

Dutch regulators launched an investigation into whether Apple abused the dominant position of its App Store to give favourable treatment to its own apps, adding the probe could expand to include Google’s practices.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said it took action after a report it commissioned into the apps market concluded there were “no realistic alternatives” to the App Store and Play store, giving Apple and Google the ability to set unfair conditions.

ACM board member Henk Don said in a statement regulators honed in on Apple after the study indicated it abuses its dominant position.

“To a large degree, app providers depend on Apple and Google for offering apps to users…That is why ACM sees sufficient reason for launching a follow-up investigation, on the basis of competition law.”

Findings
In the study, app providers told ACM it is difficult to compete against Apple’s own apps and those Google installs on Android devices. Developers also cited the required use of Apple and Google’s payment systems for in-app purchases; Apple’s levy of a 30 per cent commission on digital subscription revenue; and an inability to use all of an iPhone’s functionalities for their apps.

ACM called on app providers to share problems they’ve experienced with either the App Store or Play Store, noting it would use the information as part of its probe.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Czech competitor slates Google browser plan

Google hit with €1.49B fine over AdSense

Apple sparks video service speculation
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association