 Apple, Google accused of stifling Covid-19 apps - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple, Google accused of stifling Covid-19 apps

22 JAN 2021

Google and Apple faced further pressure on their respective app store policies, being accused of unfairly restricting tens of millions of app developers working on Covid-19 (coronavirus) related services in complaints sent to six global competition regulators.

The complaints were made by intellectual property activist and app developer Florian Mueller. In a blog, he argued the tech giants’ rules covering Covid-19 apps were “unreasonably restrictive” and “totally inconsistent with the fact that both Apple and Google distribute products that definitely misinform users” regarding the virus and its symptoms.

Mueller sent formal grievances to competition authorities in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, US, UK and European Union after the companies demanded he amend a Covid-19 focused mobile game to be about viruses in general rather than coronavirus before allowing it onto their marketplaces.

“People who are looking for a Covid-themed game should be able to find it, because it’s a legitimate game about viral infections.”

Criticism of the companies’ policies increased during 2020, with a high-profile example being a spat with Epic Games.

Apple also faces scrutiny from regulators in Europe, the US, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Google to block Messages app on some Android phones

Google culls India lending apps

Apple reveals App Store record, broad Services growth
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association