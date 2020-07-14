 Apple commences China app crackdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple commences China app crackdown

14 JUL 2020

Sensor Tower data showed Apple removed more than 2,500 lucrative mobile gaming apps in the first week of July, potentially taking a hit to service revenue as it adjusts to meet local laws.

In a blog, mobile insights strategist for EMEA Craig Chapple said China had long been “the most lucrative mobile games market in the world”, generating an estimated $12.6 billion on the App Store alone in 2019.

The US company warned developers in late June it planned to begin enforcing longstanding Chinese licensing laws, which require companies to have government clearance to sell games in the country.

In November 2019, China also imposed restrictions on the time children could spend on mobile games due to fears around addiction, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Sensor Tower noted many of the apps targeted by Apple had previously been released without approval. The company estimated the titles removed generated a total $34.7 million in lifetime gross revenue in China.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

TikTok owner mulls restructure to shrink from China

Apple suspends China game updates

Apple purges podcast from China App Store
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association