 Apple bans Instagram tracking app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple bans Instagram tracking app

12 NOV 2019

Apple removed an app designed to notify users of other people’s activity on Instagram, stating it violated its App Store guidelines, CNET reported.

The Like Patrol app was able to scrape public data from Instagram profiles, informing users of activity on accounts including likes and comments on posts.

Like Patrol founder Sergio Luis Quintero told CNET the company plans a swift appeal of Apple’s decision, stating it “strongly” believes it is not in breach of App Store rules.

He argued an activity tracking feture recently removed by Instagram meant the social media platform itself would have “violated the exact same policies” between 2011 and 2019.

Instagram reportedly also targeted Like Patrol, issuing a cease-and-desist order in October.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Instagram takes on TikTok with new video feature

US charities gain Instagram donation feature

Instagram broadens ban on sensitive content
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association