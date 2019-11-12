Apple bans Instagram tracking app - Mobile World Live

Apple removed an app designed to notify users of other people’s activity on Instagram, stating it violated its App Store guidelines, CNET reported.

The Like Patrol app was able to scrape public data from Instagram profiles, informing users of activity on accounts including likes and comments on posts.

Like Patrol founder Sergio Luis Quintero told CNET the company plans a swift appeal of Apple’s decision, stating it “strongly” believes it is not in breach of App Store rules.

He argued an activity tracking feture recently removed by Instagram meant the social media platform itself would have “violated the exact same policies” between 2011 and 2019.

Instagram reportedly also targeted Like Patrol, issuing a cease-and-desist order in October.