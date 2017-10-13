English
HomeAppsNews

Apple ARKit app downloads top 3M

13 OCT 2017

Apps using Apple’s new ARKit, an augmented reality (AR) framework, have been installed more than 3 million times worldwide since iOS 11 launched on 19 September, according to Sensor Tower.

The category with the most ARKit-only apps is games, comprising 35 per cent of total installs and 62 per cent of total revenue.

“We expect to see a more diverse range of app types as developers have more time to explore new concepts suited to AR,” the company said.

Australia-based PlaySide Studios created a virtual pet app called AR Dragon which Sensor Tower said is “the breakout hit of ARKit-only offerings available”. It accounts for more than 20 per cent of downloads among the top ten free ARKit-only apps.

When it comes to paid apps, measurement app TapMeasure leads the way in terms of installations while multiplayer game The Machines comes out on top when it comes to revenue: it costs $4.99.

“We’re excited to see how ARKit experiences evolve even further in the coming months and will return with additional analysis as the category grows to become a larger part of the overall iOS ecosystem,” Sensor Tower stated.

Apple’s iOS11 also gives users the ability to record their screen, a feature which Reuters previously reported could propel the uptake of AR apps.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

