Apple App Store developer commerce up 29% in 2022

Apple revealed App Store developer billings and sales grew 29 per cent year-on-year to $1.1 trillion in 2022, details released as part of a company quest to prove its policies do not restrict revenue opportunities.

A study commissioned by Apple and conducted by Analysis Group found App Store developers generated $910 billion in total billings and sales from the sale of physical goods and services, $109 billion from in-app advertising and $104 billion for digital goods and services.

Apple asserted more than 90 per cent of billings involved no commission, with sales accrued solely to developers.

CEO Tim Cook stated the research showed “the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future”.

Apple has long faced criticism about its App Store dominance in countries including Australia, the UK and Germany, and previously commissioned Analysis Group to address concerns about its practices regarding third-party apps

Bloomberg reported App Store commission can be as high as 30 per cent.