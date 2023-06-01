 Apple App Store developer commerce up 29% in 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Apple App Store developer commerce up 29% in 2022

01 JUN 2023

Apple revealed App Store developer billings and sales grew 29 per cent year-on-year to $1.1 trillion in 2022, details released as part of a company quest to prove its policies do not restrict revenue opportunities.

A study commissioned by Apple and conducted by Analysis Group found App Store developers generated $910 billion in total billings and sales from the sale of physical goods and services, $109 billion from in-app advertising and $104 billion for digital goods and services.

Apple asserted more than 90 per cent of billings involved no commission, with sales accrued solely to developers.

CEO Tim Cook stated the research showed “the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future”.

Apple has long faced criticism about its App Store dominance in countries including Australia, the UK and Germany, and previously commissioned Analysis Group to address concerns about its practices regarding third-party apps

Bloomberg reported App Store commission can be as high as 30 per cent.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

Germany clears route for tougher action on Apple

Musk adds Apple premium on relaunched Twitter Blue
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association