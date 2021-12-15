 Apple allows Android users to track AirTags - Mobile World Live
Apple allows Android users to track AirTags

15 DEC 2021
Google

Apple launched an app to allow US users of Android devices to detect nearby AirTags, a move meant to limit the tracking devices being used in secret.

The Tracker Detect app scans for AirTags and other devices using Apple’s Find My network including iPhones with a view to reducing the chances of tags being hidden to track people or things.

Reports have linked AirTags to thefts of luxury vehicles.

The app will focus on devices which have been separated from their owners for a period of time rather than displaying all nearby AirTags.

Apple explained in a developer post the app needs access to the user’s location and to Bluetooth, 9to5Mac reported.

Find My network was opened to third-party device makers in April, enabling iPhone users to track non-Apple devices.

