Apple adds subscription warning for deleted apps - Mobile World Live

Apple incorporated a new notification in iOS 13 which warns users if an app they are trying to uninstall still has an active account, as part of a continued effort to improve subscription management.

The prompt provides information about renewal dates and offers users shortcut options to either keep or change it.

In a Tweet, MacStories editor Federico Viticci, who discovered the feature in a developer release of iOS 13, declared the change a “good move”.

The feature comes as Apple continues to refine App Store management options in response to reports that some apps tricked users into paid subscriptions.

In April, Apple added a notification asking users to confirm their decision to sign-up to a paid service, even after approving it with Touch ID or Face ID.

Apple plans to release a beta version of iOS 13 to the public in July, with a finalised version due in September.