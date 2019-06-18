 Apple adds subscription warning for deleted apps - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple adds subscription warning for deleted apps

18 JUN 2019

Apple incorporated a new notification in iOS 13 which warns users if an app they are trying to uninstall still has an active account, as part of a continued effort to improve subscription management.

The prompt provides information about renewal dates and offers users shortcut options to either keep or change it.

In a Tweet, MacStories editor Federico Viticci, who discovered the feature in a developer release of iOS 13, declared the change a “good move”.

The feature comes as Apple continues to refine App Store management options in response to reports that some apps tricked users into paid subscriptions.

In April, Apple added a notification asking users to confirm their decision to sign-up to a paid service, even after approving it with Touch ID or Face ID.

Apple plans to release a beta version of iOS 13 to the public in July, with a finalised version due in September.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

