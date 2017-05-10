English
HomeAppsNews

Apple acquires sleep tracking device maker Beddit

10 MAY 2017

Apple acquired Finland-based Beddit, maker of a sleep monitoring device and an app which works with other iOS apps and the Apple Watch, although the terms of the deal are not clear.

“Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy,” it was stated on Beddit’s website.

The company’s sleep monitoring device, which became available in Apple stores in 2015, retails for around $150. It is a thin strip of sensors designed to be placed across a user’s bed to analyse sleep-related data including heart rate, breathing and snoring.

Rather than the hardware, it seems likely Apple is more interested in how Beddit measures sleep quality.

In 2014, the Finnish company hired Rob Raymann, described on LinkedIn as a “passionate scientific sleep professional that blends behavioural and neuro-science with hard and software engineering to create sleep experience products”.

It will be interesting to see what Apple does with this tech. The Apple Watch does not have any native sleep-tracking capabilities, although there are some third-party apps offering such functionality.

The move appears to satisfy a long-standing desire by Apple to develop sleep tracking capabilities: in September 2016, Bloomberg reported the company was working on a sleep-monitoring Watch app.

Beddit was founded in 2007, and received about $3.5 million in funding.

 

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

