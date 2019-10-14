 App Store users outspent Play Store in Q3 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

App Store users outspent Play Store in Q3

14 OCT 2019

Apple’s App Store generated almost twice the revenue of Google’s Play Store during Q3, despite the latter holding the upper hand in terms of first time app installations, data from Sensor Tower showed.

Revenue generated from in-app purchases, subscriptions and premium apps totalled $21.9 billion during the quarter, up 22.9 per cent year-on-year. App Store users spent $14.2 billion, up from $11.6 billion in Q3 2018, with Google Play reaping $7.7 billion, up 24 per cent.

However, Google’s storefront accounted for the lion’s share of first-time app installations in the recent period, with 21.6 billion compared with roughly 8 billion on App Store. The total 29.6 billion downloads were up 9.7 per cent on Q3 2018.

Sensor Tower noted installations in China slipped 6 per cent to just under 2.2 billion in the recent quarter, suggesting this is related to a hangover from a block on mobile game approvals during 2018. However, revenue grew 26.9 per cent to $4.1 billion, despite this reduction.

In the non-gaming app category, dating service Tinder held on to its top spot in terms of user-generated revenue, with the figure up 7 per cent to $233 million. Netflix, YouTube, iQIYI and Tencent Video rounded out the top five.

The installation picture was dominated by Facebook titles, with WhatsApp on top, Messenger third, the company’s main app fourth and Instagram fifth. The social media giant’s grip was only broken by ByteDance’s TikTok in second place.

Gaming titles generated $16.3 billion in revenue, up 20 per cent year-on-year, with total downloads across both stores up 17.6 per cent to 11.1 billion.

By revenue, Tencent’s PUBG Mobile topped the charts on $496 million, while installations were dominated by Fun Race 3D from Good Job Games, at 123 million.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

TikTok user spending rockets

Pokemon Go popularity spikes following upgrade

Dragon Ball Legend revenue tops $40M
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association