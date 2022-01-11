App Store to accept third-party payments in Korea

Apple revealed plans to comply with new rules in South Korea by allowing developers to provide third-party options for in-app payment in the App Store, The Korea Herald reported.

In a proposal to the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), Apple offered an alternative payment system at a lower fee than the standard 30 per cent charge, but did not disclose when the move would take effect, the newspaper reported.

Apple told The Korea Herald noted it will work out details on the new service fee with the regulator.

The KCC proposed fining app store operators which restrict developers from accessing alternative payment platforms.

Google amended its policies in the country to comply with a new law allowing developers to access alternative payment channels to address competition concerns.