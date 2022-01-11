 App Store to accept third-party payments in Korea - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

App Store to accept third-party payments in Korea

11 JAN 2022

Apple revealed plans to comply with new rules in South Korea by allowing developers to provide third-party options for in-app payment in the App Store, The Korea Herald reported.

In a proposal to the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), Apple offered an alternative payment system at a lower fee than the standard 30 per cent charge, but did not disclose when the move would take effect, the newspaper reported.

Apple told The Korea Herald noted it will work out details on the new service fee with the regulator.

The KCC proposed fining app store operators which restrict developers from accessing alternative payment platforms.

Google amended its policies in the country to comply with a new law allowing developers to access alternative payment channels to address competition concerns.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple allows Android users to track AirTags

Apple wins pause on App Store changes

Apple SVP steps up fight against sideloaded apps
