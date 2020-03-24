App Store set to break new ground - Mobile World Live

Apple moved to boost its play in the EMEA and Oceania regions with plans to broaden availability of its App Store in 20 new markets in those areas later this year.

The company announced the move on its developer portal, adding the reach of its app marketplace would be extended to open opportunities for producers of the services to grow their businesses in untapped territories.

9to5Mac stated Afghanistan, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Iraq and Libya are among the new markets on the radar. Apple stated developers must login to its portal and accept updated agreements by 10 April for their services to be made available automatically in the additional countries.

The company, however, did not disclose when its App Store will become available to users in the new locations, and is yet to provide developers with guidelines for selecting specific markets and updating default subscription pricing.

Apple added the App Store, which is currently available in 155 countries and regions, was attracting in excess of 500 million weekly visitors and had generated more than $155 billion in revenue for developers through app sales and in-app purchases.