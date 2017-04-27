English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

App Store, Google Play downloads hit 25B in Q1

27 APR 2017
Apps

iOS App Store and Google Play app downloads grew 15 per cent year-over-year in Q1 2017 to nearly 25 billion, while gross consumer spend rose 45 per cent to well over $15 billion, App Annie revealed.

“The app market is soaring as consumers migrate more of their lives to mobile and pay for the ease, convenience and accessibility that apps offer,” the report observed.

Google Play widened its lead over iOS to 135 per cent in terms of worldwide downloads, up from a 100 per cent lead in Q1 2016, but iOS performed better in terms of consumer spend.

Downloads on Google’s store grew 20 per cent year-over-year, fuelled by growth in emerging markets including India and Indonesia.

India is still in the early stages of what the report calls the app market maturity cycle, and is experiencing an “incredible” rate of download as consumers try out new apps before deciding what to keep.

Smartphone penetration in India is below 30 per cent and as this goes up, App Annie expects the country to continue contributing significant download growth.

India also contributed to growth in iOS app downloads, second only to China.

Meanwhile, the iOS App Store downloads increased 5 per cent year-over-year in Q1, but App Annie highlighted consumer spend in the store, which grew 45 per cent.

Spending growth
Apple’s store increased its lead to 100 per cent in consumer spend over Google Play in Q1 2017, up from 90 per cent in Q1 2016.

App Annie predicts China will remain the largest single market for App Store spend through 2021.

However, Google Play wasn’t far behind in terms of consumer spend in Q1 2017, registering a 40 per cent year-on-year rise, thanks to mature markets like South Korea, Japan and the US.

Europe, too, played an important role: The UK, Germany and France were three of the top ten markets for both Google Play and iOS consumer spend in Q1 2017, a trend which held true for the past five years, App Annie said.

Meanwhile, a Newzoo report predicts global app store revenues will grow from $56 billion in 2017 to $85 billion in 2020, as the number of smartphone users increases from 2.6 billion to 3.6 billion over the same period.

The study also forecasts alternative app distribution methods and channels, such as independent third-party app stores and direct downloads, will become more important in the coming years, especially in the Android market.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Uber app tracking practices in the spotlight

Apple faces live stream scrutiny in China

App Store, Google Play VR app downloads surge in 2016
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association